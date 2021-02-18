Courts 18.2.2021 07:26 pm

Bosasa fraud, corruption case postponed for possible pleas

News24 Wire
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former top ANC MP Vincent Smith at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter / @samkelemaseko

The matter, involving R1.8 billion, was postponed to 24 June.

The case against four people accused of fraud and corruption between private contractor Bosasa and Correctional Services was postponed to give them more time to study the docket and possibly enter pleas, the Investigating Directorate said on Thursday.

Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti, its former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa Chief Financial Officer Andries Van Tonder appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court without former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi who was still not well enough to appear.

ALSO READ: Gavin Watson ‘was a coward’ – Debbie Agrizzi

Agrizzi had a heart attack last year.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the matter, involving R1.8 billion, was postponed to 24 June.

Twala explained that the matter related to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8 billion between August 2004 and 2007.

READ MORE: ICU-bound Angelo Agrizzi promises that there’s more bombshells on the way

The tender was for catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing of perimeter fencing, the supply of television system and monitoring equipment.

The Investigating Directorate was set up in terms of a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fight corruption.

