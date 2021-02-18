18-year-old girl gets eight years for murder

The Atamelang Regional Court has sentenced 18-year-old Kedibone Montsho to eight years in prison for the murder of Katlego Gristiph Lesagae in Shaleng-Morena village, North West, in January last year.

According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, Lesagae, who was a Grade 12 learner aged 18, had just exited a school bus outside of school premises, when Montsho, then aged 17, approached and stabbed him with an unknown instrument.

The incident was reported to the police who managed to trace and arrest the accused shortly after the incident.

ALSO READ: PE teen arrested for allegedly raping girl, 12

Lesagae was rushed to Khunwana Clinic, but was certified dead on arrival.

“On sentencing the accused, the court declared her unfit to possess firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000), while three of the eight years’ imprisonment was suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of murder during the period of suspension, said Mokgwabone.

ALSO READ: Teen arrested in connection with murder of five family members in KZN

The District Commissioner of Ngaka Modiri Molema, Major General Mmatlhapi Mmolawa welcomed eight years’ imprisonment sentence handed down and applauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Mosimanegape Selebano and other role players for their work.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.