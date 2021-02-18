 
 
Government housing spat goes to ConCourt

Courts 1 day ago

Winnie Mandela informal settlement residents are turning to the court in the hopes of getting a second bite at the cherry.

Bernadette Wicks
18 Feb 2021
08:31:48 AM
Government housing spat goes to ConCourt

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Kate Lorimer (L) and Ekhuruleni Shadow MMC for Human Settlements, Councillor Philip Thamahane conducting an oversight inspection at the unfinished RDP houses in the Winnie Mandela informal settlement, 11 July 2019. RDP houses were left without roofing, plastering and windows. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Decades after they were approved for government housing – and despite the courts having ordered the state to deliver – 133 men and women living in the Winnie Mandela informal settlement on the East Rand are still in the same shacks they were in then. And, now, they want a total of more than R15 million in constitutional damages. The High Court in Pretoria last year dismissed their claim, but today the group is turning to the Constitutional Court in the hopes of getting a second bite at the cherry. Nomzamo Zondo – from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South...

