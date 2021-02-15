Courts 15.2.2021 04:41 pm

Dudu Myeni is officially a delinquent director

Siyanda Ndlovu
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: Moneyweb

On Monday, the Pretoria High Court dismissed the former SAA chair’s attempt to appeal enforcement of the delinquency order against her.

Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni has lost her bid to appeal the finding that declared her a delinquent director, meaning she must immediately step down from any directorships she holds.

Her application for leave to appeal against the delinquency order itself – which was handed down in May 2020 – had been dismissed in December.

On Monday, the Pretoria High Court again dismissed Myeni’s attempt to appeal enforcement of the delinquency order against her.

It was struck off the roll and she was ordered to pay all legal costs.

The case against her was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa).

Myeni held positions on the boards of Centlec, a state-owned utility responsible for power supply to a number of Free State municipalities, and the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

ALSO READ: Court reserves judgment in Myeni’s delinquency case

In May last year, Judge Ronel Tolmay found Myeni was dishonest, reckless, and grossly negligent in her conduct as chair of SAA.

Myeni was chair of the SAA board from 2012 to 2017.

Outa had opposed Myeni’s application to appeal an interim order that declared her a delinquent director for life.

