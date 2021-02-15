Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni has lost her bid to appeal the finding that declared her a delinquent director, meaning she must immediately step down from any directorships she holds.

Her application for leave to appeal against the delinquency order itself – which was handed down in May 2020 – had been dismissed in December.

On Monday, the Pretoria High Court again dismissed Myeni’s attempt to appeal enforcement of the delinquency order against her.

BREAKING NEWS: #DuduMyeni is officially a #delinquent director. The Pretoria High Court dismissed Myeni’s attempt to appeal enforcement of delinquency order against her. It was struck off the roll & she was ordered to pay all legal costs (OUTA’s included). Statement to follow. — OUTA (@OUTASA) February 15, 2021

It was struck off the roll and she was ordered to pay all legal costs.

The case against her was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa).

Myeni held positions on the boards of Centlec, a state-owned utility responsible for power supply to a number of Free State municipalities, and the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

In May last year, Judge Ronel Tolmay found Myeni was dishonest, reckless, and grossly negligent in her conduct as chair of SAA.

Myeni was chair of the SAA board from 2012 to 2017.

Outa had opposed Myeni’s application to appeal an interim order that declared her a delinquent director for life.

