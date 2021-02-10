Courts 10.2.2021 11:36 am

Mother of burnt Pretoria girls appears in court in connection to the murder

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

The 25-year-old mother appeared in court in connection to the murder of the two girls.

The mother of two girls whose bodies were found burnt in a Pretoria building has appeared in court in connection with the murders.

The girls, aged five and eight, were found in an abandoned building in Atteridgeville on Friday.

Police officers were called by members of the community and “on arrival at the scene made the gruesome discovery”, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters previously told News24.

At the time, no one had come forward to report missing children, Peters said.

ALSO READ: Woman’s decomposing body found in shallow grave

“The bodies were burnt beyond recognition and, at the time of discovery, the deceased were unknown, with little to no information on the circumstances surrounding their gruesome deaths,” she said.

“A priority investigation unfolded… and within about two days police had valuable information that assisted in determining that the deceased were siblings, and also led to the arrest,” Peters added.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at the Stadium Plaza shopping centre in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

She appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The case has been postponed to 15 February and the woman remains in custody.

News24

