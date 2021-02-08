Courts 8.2.2021 07:13 pm

Court reserves judgment in Myeni’s delinquency case

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni is pictured during a press briefing at the airline carriers offices in Kempton Park, 28 October 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

According to Outa, the judgement will be delivered in seven days.

The High Court in Pretoria has reserved its judgement on former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni’s bid to have the delinquency order against her removed.

On Monday, the judgment was reserved, however, the court is expected to deliver its judgement within seven days as the case is considered urgent, according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (Outa) Head of Legal Affairs, Stephanie Fick.

Outa has opposed Myeni’s application to appeal an interim order that declared her a delinquent director for life.

Myeni seeks to appeal the main delinquency judgment through the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The former SAA chair’s application for leave to appeal against the delinquency order itself – which was handed down in May 2020 – had been dismissed in December.

In January, she filed another application at the High Court against the interim enforcement order, arguing that she is no longer a director on any state-owned entity (SOE) board.

She has also argued that her source of income will be removed if she is removed from the boards of other companies while her main appeal is underway.

The South African Airways Pilots’ Association (SAAPA) also opposed Myeni’s application.

“Ms Myeni is a failed litigant who seeks to further delay the operation of a binding order. She has not taken any proactive action to preserve her rights of appeal and has instead allowed these rights to lapse,” said Advocate Carol Steinberg for OUTA-SAAPA.

