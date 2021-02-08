Outa and Myeni back in court over delinquency case

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is back in court to challenge former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni’s bid to have the delinquency order against her removed, pending the outcome of any appeal.

Myeni is trying to appeal the main delinquency judgment through the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Myeni was declared a delinquent director for life last year by the Pretoria High Court. In December last year, her application for leave to appeal against the delinquency order itself which was handed down in May 2020 was dismissed.

In January, she filed another application in the Pretoria High Court against the interim enforcement order, arguing that she is no longer a director on any state-owned entity (SOE) board.

She has also argued that her source of income will be removed if she is removed from the boards of other companies while her main appeal is underway.

But Outa and the South African Airways Pilots’ Association (SAAPA) are opposing Myeni’s application.

“Ms Myeni is a failed litigant who seeks to further delay the operation of a binding order. She has not taken any proactive action to preserve her rights of appeal and has instead allowed these rights to lapse,” said Advocate Carol Steinberg for OUTA-SAAPA.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

