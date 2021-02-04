Two more suspects found in possession of Ivermectin granted bail

A person found in possession of ivermectin tablets and another found with unregistered substances at OR Tambo International Airport were granted bail in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Maheshnhai Gandabhai Talpada and Abrar Yunus Abdullah Babar appeared separately in the dock for formal bail applications.

The two are facing charges relating to the contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965.

Talpada and Babar were arrested separately last Tuesday after they were found to be in possession of a variety of unregistered medicines.

READ MORE: R50K bail granted for three suspects found in possession of Ivermectin

The court heard that Talpada was found to be in possession of Diclofenac sodium tables, Chlorpheniramine maleate tablets and Amoxycilin tablets worth R25,000.

The state did not oppose bail for the accused and he was granted R3,000 bail on condition that he does not enter any port of international travel.

The accused is due back in court on 19 February for representations.

Babar appeared after him and the court heard that he had been found in possession of 18,085 ivermectin tablets worth just over R500,000.

The state also did oppose bail and he was granted bail of R20,000. The conditions included that he could not enter any port of international travel.

He is due back in court on 19 March for further representations.

The two men are among six arrests made by the police – on separate occasions – after the Indian nationals allegedly entered the country with unregistered medicines.

ALSO READ: Concerns raised over burgeoning Ivermectin illegal trade

According to an earlier statement issued by the SAPS, in the first case that was reported at the airport on Wednesday 13 January, the team pounced on a man who was found to be in possession of a little over 24,000 invermectin tablets worth a market value of R720,000.

This suspect is currently out on bail. The second incident took place on Tuesday 26 January.

On this day, two men [Talpada and Babar] were arrested after they were found to be in possession of a variety of unregistered medicines. The two have been granted bail.

In the third incident, three people were arrested on Thursday 28 January after they were found in possession of suspected ivermectin tablets.

The first female suspect was found to be in possession of 178,200 tablets, while the second female suspect was found to be in possession of 66 400 tablets.

A male suspect was found in possession of 49,200 tablets.

Safinabenu Mahebub Belim, Mansurabegum Abdulsamad Khan and Usmangani Mahed Ibrahim Jangda appeared in court on Wednesday.

All three were granted bail of R50,000 each.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.