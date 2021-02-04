 
 
Thulsie ‘terror’ twins lose bid to have their case thrown out of court

Police swooped on Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie during raids in Johannesburg’s West Rand after one of the brothers allegedly disclosed plans to carry out terror attacks in South Africa to an undercover FBI agent.

The Thulsie twins at the Johannesburg High Court on 27 January 2021. They are facing charges of terrorism and have been in custody since they were arrested in July 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

The South Gauteng High Court has shot down a last-minute bid by the terror-accused Thulsie twins to have their case thrown out. Last week – as their long-anticipated trial was finally about to kick off – the Thulsies launched an application to have their case struck from the roll, due to what their legal team described as an “irregularity” in the way it had been transferred from the regional court to the high court. But Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng – who is presiding over the case – on Thursday dismissed the application. Even if there had been an irregularity – which...

