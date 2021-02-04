Gauteng teen sentenced to 13 years for murder, rape and other crimes

An 18-year-old Gauteng boy has been sentenced to an effective 13 years in jail for murder, rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The teenager was sentenced by the Vereeniging Circuit Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Regional Court.

The boy was 16 when he committed the offences in Sebokeng in 2019.

On 19 January 2019, he knocked on the door of the home of a 39-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son.

“Pretending to be a woman, the teenager spoke in a female voice asking the victims to open their door. When the door was opened, he stabbed the mother multiple times in the neck and raped her.

“The child saw his mother on the floor and asked what had happened. He then took the child to his mother’s car which was parked outside. Upon realising that he could not start the car, the teenager left the child a distance away, on top of a house’s concrete boundary wall and fled,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The child was later found by neighbours.

Mahanjana said the woman’s half-naked body was found the following day, lying in a pool of blood, by her mother, who had gone to investigate after the victim failed to pick her up for church.

The mother then called the police.

Months later, after investigations led by the investigating officer Sergeant Desmond Moko, the teenager was arrested at his school.

He then confessed to the offences and pleaded guilty.

“He was convicted and sentenced to 13 years for murder, 10 for rape, eight years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and two years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently,” Mahanjana said.

State advocate Annalie Coetzee said the sentence sends a message that minors who commit gender-based violence will not be spared the full might of the law.

