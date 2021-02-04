Limpopo businessmen accused of corruption out on R50K bail

Two Limpopo businessmen, aged 44 and 34 respectively, on Monday, appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on a charge of corruption.

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ Regional Spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the men were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation on 13 November 2019.

“They were arrested after they allegedly bribed a Special Investigation Unit investigator to exclude a part in a report that recommended their company be charged criminally for corruption. They further asked the SIU member to reduce the amount to be paid back,” she explained.

The finding was that the service provider should pay back R3 million and face criminal charges for a tender that was not serviced although they submitted documents to the Mopani Municipality for payments, Malabi-Dzhangi explained.

“The men met with the investigator and gave a R300 000 bribe, which led to their immediate arrest,” she said.

The exchange took place at a hotel in Polokwane and at the time, efforts were underway to make certain that the arrested members will be liable to pay back the R3 million and that the R300 000 gratification will be forfeited to the state.

Malabi-Dzhangi said prosecutor, Adv Dalton Tshinyani, postponed the matter to 15 March and it was transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, which is located at the High Court of South Africa: Limpopo Division.

“The High Court has reserved two courtrooms which will function as a Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. The accused are out on bail of R50 000,” she concluded.

