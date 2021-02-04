 
 
Crime network emerges in Saps

Courts 1 hour ago

Accused include clerk, officer, captain, colonel, brigadier, lieutenant-general.

Bernadette Wicks
04 Feb 2021
07:01:27 AM
Picture: David Ritchie/ African News Agency/ ANA

As the court process drags on, the South African Police Service (Saps) has wrapped up internal inquiries into 10 officers and clerks facing criminal charges on the back of a multimillion-rand car branding scandal. Eight have lost their jobs and two were suspended. Six more will soon know their fate. In the past eight months, nearly 30 former and current Saps staff have been handcuffed over tens of millions of rands worth of dodgy dealings in the supply chain management division. This was the result of an investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating directorate and an anti-corruption task...

