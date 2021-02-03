R50K bail granted for three suspects found in possession of Ivermectin

Three suspects found separately in possession of suspected ivermectin tablets at the OR Tambo International Airport were granted bail in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Safinabenu Mahebub Belim, Mansurabegum Abdulsamad Khan and Usmangani Mahed Ibrahim Jangda appeared separately in the dock.

All three were granted bail of R50,000 each.

Their bail was subject to the following conditions: they have to report the Laudium police station once a day (Monday to Sunday); use a particular address given to the court for residential purposes; and are not allowed to enter any port of international travel.

They are charged with contravention of the Medicine and Related Substance Act.

The three, all Indian nationals, have handed over their passports and are due back in court on 16 March 2021.

An earlier statement by the police indicated that six people from India had been arrested in three separate busts.

The first incident took place at the airport on Wednesday 13 January. The second incident took place on Tuesday last week and led to the arrest of two men.

The latest arrest took place on Thursday last week when Belim, Khan and Jangda were arrested.

The State told the court that each tablet was valued at R30. Belim was found with 78,200 tablets, Khan was found with 66,400 and Jangda was found with 49,200.

The matter continues on Thursday.

