 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ex-Stellenbosch student loses bid to have expulsion over Nazi posters overturned

Courts 3 weeks ago

The court has upheld Dean Dart’s expulsion from the university, following his Nazi-youth styled posters calling for a meeting of the ‘New Right’.

Bernadette Wicks
03 Feb 2021
01:29:03 PM
PREMIUM!
Ex-Stellenbosch student loses bid to have expulsion over Nazi posters overturned

The image on the left is one of the posters by Dart and his co-accused, while the right shows the original Hitler Youth brigade poster it is based on.

A former Stellenbosch University student who wound up being expelled over a series of “Nazi-based” posters promoting a meeting of the “New Right”, has lost his court bid to have the findings against him overturned. The posters appeared on campus in May 2017 and triggered widespread outcry from the university community. Two of them invited “Anglo-Afrikaner” students to a meeting of the “New Right” as well as to “fight for Stellenbosch” and were, as the court put it this week, “direct copies of Hitler Youth recruitment posters”. A third depicted a person falling from a helicopter accompanied by the words...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Stellenbosch medical student arrested for ‘assaulting female student’ 9.7.2020
People are lockdown-weary and getting reckless, professor says 24.6.2020
ConCourt says school can’t expel kids over father’s ‘unacceptable behaviour’ 17.6.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.