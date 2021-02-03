Courts 3.2.2021 12:55 pm

Zuma’s charges must increase with every breach of the law, says Casac

Thapelo Lekabe
Zuma’s charges must increase with every breach of the law, says Casac

Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission on 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution said Zuma must face additional charges for every transgressions, after the State Capture Commission said on Tuesday it would open a criminal case against the former president.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) on Wednesday called on the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to institute proceedings for contempt against Jacob Zuma should he fail again to appear before the inquiry in two weeks’ time, in accordance with a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order.

Casac has welcomed the decision by the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to lay a criminal complaint against the former president after he failed to pitch up at the inquiry in January to answer questions on his implication in allegations of state capture.

The commission also said it would consider further action should Zuma fail to obey the summons issued for his next appearance this month.

ALSO READ: Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba

The commission had served Zuma with summons to appear before it during the week of 18 January 2021 to 22 January 2021. His next appearance is scheduled from 15 February 2021 to 19 February 2021.

However, Zuma on Monday vowed not to cooperate with the commission despite the ruling by the ConCourt last week compelling him to do so. He said he did not fear being arrested and convicted for defying the highest court in the land.

Lawson Naidoo, Casac’s executive director, said Zuma’s refusal to appear the commission demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the summonses issued by the inquiry, as well as the ConCourt’s order directing him to appear before the commission and answer questions put to him.

“It cannot be that a former head of state treats the courts, laws, and summons with such disdain in a desperate attempt to evade accountability,” Naidoo said in a statement.

“We believe that each breach of the law by Mr Zuma must result in further charges. Should Mr Zuma fail to appear before the commission on 15 February, we further urge the commission to institute proceedings for contempt of the clear order of the Constitutional Court,” he added.

READ NEXT: Join the Zuma, Russia, SSA dots

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Jacob Zuma’s daughter was not blasphemous, says ACDP’s Meshoe 3.2.2021
Bad king sticks to his throne 3.2.2021
Three years have gone by, but Cyril still has long way to go 3.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition