AfriForum, SAHPRA reach settlement on Ivermectin use for Covid-19 treatment

AfriForum and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) have reached a settlement in a court challenge to approve the use of Ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19.

Last week, AfriForum lodged an urgent court application against the SAHPRA and Health Minister DR Zweli Mkhize in a bid to have Ivermectin approved for human use.

This after applications from medical doctors failed.

The court application sought a declaratory order stating that Ivermectin was safe for humans to use, provided it was administered properly and in a controlled manner, under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

In South Africa, Ivermectin is registered under the Department of Agriculture for animal use, making it illegal for people who do not have permits or are not trained to use it, to have it in their possession.

Last week, SAHPRA resolved to facilitate a controlled, compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19.

“We will engage with medical professionals to deliver a compassionate and controlled access programme. Studies are saying we cannot prove that there is risk or there is significant benefit, we’ve considered that,” said SAHPRA chief executive officer Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela on Wednesday.

Doctors who register for its use would have to report to SAHPRA on its rollout.

The court ordered, in terms of the notice entitled “Ivermectin Controlled Compassionate Use Programme Guideline” issued by SAHPRA last week, that Ivermectin be made available, subject to Section 21 applications and that anyone could access it via this process.

