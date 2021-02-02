 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mkhwebane’s review for her removal delayed

Courts 3 weeks ago

Admin issue at court results in matter not being set down – spokesperson.

Bernadette Wicks
02 Feb 2021
04:55:39 AM
PREMIUM!
Mkhwebane’s review for her removal delayed

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Pretoria Magistrates Court appearing on charges of Perjury, 21 January 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s review of the rules for her removal from office will no longer be going ahead this week as planned. The review had been expected to start in the Western Cape High Court on Monday and to run for the entire week. But Mkhwebane’s spokesman, Oupa Segwale, confirmed it was now off. He said an administrative issue at court had resulted in the hearing not being set down and that new dates had not yet been confirmed. The Citizen understands, though, that it could now be set down for June. Successfully reviewing the rules would represent an...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Parliament receives independent panel’s report on PP’s removal from office 26.2.2021
Over 221,000 pupils ‘dropped out’ of EC schools from 2016 to 2018 24.2.2021
DA calls for ad hoc committee to oversee SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout 23.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.