Motsoeneng ordered to pay SABC back over R850K used for legal fees

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) chief operations officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been ordered repay R851,981.73 he used to fund for his personal legal process.

This is after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and SABC had approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in effort to recovering the legal fees paid to Majavu Incorporated by the public broadcaster when Motsoeneng was fighting a decision to set aside his appointment as COO.

The High Court in handed down its judgement last week Friday, ordering Motseoeneng to pay back the full amount with interest from the date of summons to the date of final payment.

The court also ordered the former COO to pay the costs of the interlocutory application and the costs of the default judgement.

It was found that Motsoeneng unlawfully procured payment of legal fees by the SABC, even though the legal services were incurred in his personal capacity.

The matter caused the SABC to incur an expenditure of R951,981.73 in legal fees.

The invoices included an invoice for a refund of R100,000 in respect of a personal loan allegedly made by Majavu Incorporated to Motsoeneng.

Meanwhile, Head of the SIU, Advocate Andy Mothibi has welcomed the High Court judgement.

