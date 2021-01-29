 
 
Zuma’s golden silence broken

Courts 13 hours ago

‘He is not an arrested person, nor an accused’ and must answer to Zondo.

Bernadette Wicks
29 Jan 2021
05:05:25 AM
Zuma's golden silence broken

Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

For more than a year, former president Jacob Zuma successfully managed to evade the hot seat at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. But the buck stopped with the Constitutional Court on Thursday, when he was ordered to take the stand for questioning. “Although clumsily put, it is apparent that the respondent and his legal team believe that he has a right to remain silent during the proceedings before the commission. “However, the right to remain silent that I am aware of is the one guaranteed by…the constitution and under the common law,” Justice Chris Jafta, who wrote the...

