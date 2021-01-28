Courts 28.1.2021 10:02 am

WATCH: ConCourt hands down judgment in Zuma vs Zondo case

The ruling will determine whether former president Jacob Zuma is legally required to testify before the State Capture Commission. 

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will rule on the case involving former president Jacob Zuma and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The ruling will determine whether Zuma is legally required to testify before the commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 

The secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, filed an urgent application with the court last year for it to compel Zuma to comply with a summons against him that he testify at the inquiry in 2021.

Zuma withdrew from the commission in July 2019, and an agreement was reached with the former president that he should file a substantive affidavit dealing with outlined areas of interest, but he failed to do so.

