 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Another court delay for Thulsie twins

Courts 7 hours ago

Legal team argues the twins should be on trial in the regional court.

Bernadette Wicks
28 Jan 2021
04:47:01 AM
PREMIUM!
Another court delay for Thulsie twins

The Thulsie twins at the Johannesburg High Court, 27 January 2021. They are facing charges of terrorism and have been in custody since they were arrested in July 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

The terror-accused Thulsie twins have launched an 11th-hour bid to have their case thrown out of court. On Wednesday – on the day their long-anticipated trial was scheduled to finally start in the High Court in Johannesburg – the Thulsies brought an application to have their case struck from the roll on a technicality. Their legal team argues the twins should in fact be on trial in the regional court – where they first appeared after they were arrested in 2016 – and that the transfer of their case to the high court was “irregular”. The state, however, maintains the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Aggett ‘was not suicidal’, court hears 25.1.2021
High Court in Johannesburg closed due to Covid-19 case 4.6.2020
In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists 6.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.