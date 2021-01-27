Thoriso Themane trial: Witnesses recall details of what transpired

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo has heard evidence about Thoriso Themane’s desperate final moments as he tried to escape his attackers.

Six minors, who cannot be identified, and two adults, Alfred Mothapo and Chuene Maleka, are on trial before Judge Violet Semenya. They are accused of attacking Themane, 28, after accusing him of “stealing” a phone from one of the young boys in Polokwane last year.

The trial is being heard in camera (behind closed doors) because some of the accused are minors.

Two witnesses who saw the attack recalled the details of what transpired.

According to provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the two witnesses took the stand on Tuesday.

They said that they had been driving along one of the streets in the suburb when they saw an unknown man running toward their car.

The man, who turned to be Themane, tried to open their car door but they stopped him.

However, a group of young people emerged and attacked Themane. One of the witnesses took a video clip of the attack and the video of the attack went viral, sparking anger across Polokwane.

At the start of the trial on Monday, a 16-year-old former accused who turned State witnesses testified that he started a fight with Themane before the other teens joined in.

Themane then ran to the house of one of the adult accused where the attack continued, the court heard.

The witness was cross-examined on Tuesday.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

