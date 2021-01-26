Cop slapped with double life sentence for murder of girlfriend, Uber driver

A police officer has been convicted with a double life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend and an Uber driver in May 2019, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed.

According to IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola, the officer – Sergeant Geshwin Sweni – appeared at the Johannesburg South High Court on Tuesday, 26 January, where he was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for each of the two counts of murder.

Cola said Sweni’s sentences will run concurrently.

“IPID has left no stone unturned as it investigated the death as a result of police action which occurred on the 01 May 2019 where a police officer from the VIP Protection in Johannesburg had an argument with his girlfriend at his father’s house in Edenpark.

“The girlfriend decided to leave him, called an Uber to come and fetch her. When the Uber arrived she left him. Sweni followed her and started shooting at the Uber vehicle.

“The Uber driver then lost control of the vehicle and hit the gate which was closed around Edenpark. Then the girlfriend got out of the car, tried to runaway, but the Sweni continued to shoot her,” he said.

Cola further said both his girlfriend and the Uber driver died immediately at the crime scene.

“After shooting them the officer drove off to fetch his father who was also around Edenpark, he informed him that he shot his girlfriend with the boyfriend she cheated with. His father took his firearm and handed him to the police station,” she added.

