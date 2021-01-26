Rape-accused Timothy Omotoso’s trial resumes

The trial of rape-accused Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday, January 26.

This after the trial was postponed last year following the death of advocate Zukile Mdolombo, who was part of the state’s legal team.

Omotoso was one of the three prosecutors in the rape and human trafficking case and is facing more than 90 sex-related charges ranging from human trafficking to racketeering, as well as rape.

Omotoso had been in jail since 20 April 2017, when the Hawks in Port Elizabeth arrested him.

It is alleged that the girls were moved from their homes to two mission houses in KwaZulu-Natal, where they were allegedly made to engage in sexual acts with Omotoso.

The trial was also postponed because the clerk of the court has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Judge Irma Schoeman dismissed the application from the defense to have the evidence of two witnesses declared inadmissible.

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application by Omotoso’s legal team to appeal a ruling that the Port Elizabeth High Court had jurisdiction to hear all the 97 charges against Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

