Courts 26.1.2021 10:17 am

Rape-accused Timothy Omotoso’s trial resumes

Reitumetse Makwea
Rape-accused Timothy Omotoso’s trial resumes

Accused number one, two and three, Timothy Omotoso, Lusanda Solani, and Zukiswa Sitho. Image: @AthiPlaatjie

The trial of rape-accused Televangenlist Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on, January 26 since it was last postponed in November last year. The pastor and his co-accused are facing more than 90 sex-related charges.

The trial of rape-accused Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday, January 26.

This after the trial was postponed last year following the death of advocate Zukile Mdolombo, who was part of the state’s legal team.

Omotoso was one of the three prosecutors in the rape and human trafficking case and is facing more than 90 sex-related charges ranging from human trafficking to racketeering, as well as rape.

Omotoso had been in jail since 20 April 2017, when the Hawks in Port Elizabeth arrested him.

It is alleged that the girls were moved from their homes to two mission houses in KwaZulu-Natal, where they were allegedly made to engage in sexual acts with Omotoso.

ALSO READ: Pastor Timothy Omotoso’s latest bail application dismissed

The trial was also postponed because the clerk of the court has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Judge Irma Schoeman dismissed the application from the defense to have the evidence of two witnesses declared inadmissible.

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application by Omotoso’s legal team to appeal a ruling that the Port Elizabeth High Court had jurisdiction to hear all the 97 charges against Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Child rapist metro cop fights for lighter sentence 22.1.2021
The funny side of religion 20.1.2021
PE teen arrested for allegedly raping girl, 12 19.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition