Thoriso Themane murder trial resumes in court

The Polokwane High Court on Monday heard how aspiring musician Thoriso Themane was attacked by a group of minors before succumbing to his injuries in 2019.

The state, represented by senior advocate Mashudu Mudau, intends to call more witnesses to give evidence with regard to Themane’s fatal attack.

Six minor accused and two adults, Alfred Mothapo, 36, and Chuene Maleka, 37, appeared before Judge Violet Semenya.

Three minors originally charged with the murder have since turned state witness.

A 17-year old boy, also implicated in the case, died after he was stabbed outside a tavern in Seshego in March 2019.

On Monday, a 16-year-old minor was the first to take the witness stand and described what transpired on the day Themane was attacked.

He said he had a fist fight with Themane before other members of his group joined in.

Themane then ran to a house belonging to one of the adult accused. The group followed and continued to beat him.

The evidence resonated with Mothapo’s evidence during his and Maleka’s bail application in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court last year.

Mothapo, in an affidavit, had told the court that he and Maleka were visiting a friend in another section of Polokwane when he received a distress call from his wife about an intruder at home.

He then set off for home, accompanied by Maleka and the other friend.

On arrival, the apparent “intruder” turned to be Themane, who was bleeding and appeared disorientated.

Several minors then appeared and demanded a cellphone, which they claimed the “intruder” had stolen.

Mothapo called the police, but they did not respond.

The group of minors then took the “intruder” with them. The fatal attack was captured on video, which went viral, and prompted protests in Polokwane.

The trial is being held behind closed doors because minors are among the accused.

Themane, 28, the son of a well-known pastor, was an aspiring musician and had just finished practicing with his band when he was attacked.

The start of the trial was delayed last week because one of the boys’ lawyer was in quarantine due to Covid-19 concerns.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

