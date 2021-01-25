 
 
Aggett ‘was not suicidal’, court hears

Courts 51 seconds ago

Officers stationed at the cells would have been ‘told to observe activist’.

Bernadette Wicks
25 Jan 2021
07:59:49 PM
Aggett ‘was not suicidal’, court hears

Dr Neil Aggett, who died in detention on February 5, 1982 after being arrested by the South African Security Police. Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times

A former Security Branch police officer who was part of the team tasked with interrogating Neil Aggett in the run-up to his death in detention in 1982, says he was never under the impression the struggle activist was a suicide risk. Joseph Woensdregt on Monday told the High Court in Johannesburg that if he had been suspicious of a detainee, he would have made sure he had been placed on suicide watch. “I would have told officers stationed at the cells to observe him to stop it from happening,” he said as the newly reopened inquest into Aggett’s death continued....

