Suspect in court for discharging firearm during EFF’s Brackenfell protest

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court for discharging a firearm in a public space during EFF protests at Brackenfell, Cape Town, last year.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said Jaco Pretorius – who is out on a warning – was due back in court on 19 February as the matter was postponed on Monday for further investigations.

Ntabazalila said Pretorius appeared in court for discharging the firearm, which is legally registered to him, in a public space and not for the allegation of assaulting supporters of the EFF.

A fight broke out between EFF members and residents during a protest against racism outside Brackenfell High School last year.

ALSO READ: Northern Cape parents taken in for questioning after baby found in shallow grave

The EFF had protested outside the school in Cape Town after allegations surfaced on social media that a matric farewell event was held strictly for white pupils.

On Monday, the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter to accuse “mainstream media” of failing to report on Pretorius’s court appearance.

Notice the utter silence/absence of mainstream media in covering this. Had it been EFF members who assaulted white people, it would have been a live coverage of their appearance in court. This is because in a racist society, it is hard to see whites as mindless hooligans! https://t.co/YX2BTZUnyV — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 25, 2021

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

ALSO READ: Booze-fuelled party bust in the Vaal, over 100 nabbed across Gauteng

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.