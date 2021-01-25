Courts 25.1.2021 01:32 pm

Suspect in court for discharging firearm during EFF’s Brackenfell protest

Citizen reporter
Suspect in court for discharging firearm during EFF’s Brackenfell protest

Picture: iStock

The NPA says the suspect appeared in court for discharging a firearm in a public space and not for the accusation of assaulting EFF members.

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court for discharging a firearm in a public space during EFF protests at Brackenfell, Cape Town, last year.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said Jaco Pretorius – who is out on a warning – was due back in court on 19 February as the matter was postponed on Monday for further investigations.

Ntabazalila said Pretorius appeared in court for discharging the firearm, which is legally registered to him, in a public space and not for the allegation of assaulting supporters of the EFF.

A fight broke out between EFF members and residents during a protest against racism outside Brackenfell High School last year.

ALSO READ: Northern Cape parents taken in for questioning after baby found in shallow grave

The EFF had protested outside the school in Cape Town after allegations surfaced on social media that a matric farewell event was held strictly for white pupils.

On Monday, the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter to accuse “mainstream media” of failing to report on Pretorius’s court appearance.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu 

ALSO READ: Booze-fuelled party bust in the Vaal, over 100 nabbed across Gauteng

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF labels Mboweni ‘incompetent’ over failure to submit Treasury statements to Parliament 22.1.2021
EFF wants Mediclinic to ban Wouter Basson, slams ANC for rewarding him with ‘liberty and jobs’ 21.1.2021
These are the challenges in postponing elections to 2024 16.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition