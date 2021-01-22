Courts 22.1.2021 03:56 pm

Willem Breytenbach sexual assault case postponed to March

News24 Wire
Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears at the Cape Town magistrate court on February 04, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Breytenbach who has been accused of rape by Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett was arrested at his psychologist's practice in the Southern Cape last year. Forty-one men have come forward who allege they were raped or sexually abused by the former teacher and journalist. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

He faces 14 charges – four of sexual assault, nine of indecent assault and one of crimen injuria.

The sexual and indecent assault case against former journalist and teacher Willem Breytenbach was postponed again in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday.

This is to allow further consultation with his lawyer, after further particulars of the matter were obtained.

Breytenbach had to fill in a Covid-19 screening form and have his temperature taken like everybody else as he entered the building.

He waited quietly in the passage and then in the court, with its red tape on benches marking out the social distance spacing required in public places.

The charge of crimen injuria is also an alternative to many of the charges. Crimen injuria relates to damaging another person’s dignity, according to a glossary on the SA Police Service website.

He was arrested after writer Deon Wiggett started a personal search for Breytenbach, who he alleges sexually assaulted many boys.

Wiggett’s podcast My Only Story tracks the background and impact of encounters with the former Media24 employee and private school teacher, and his search for other men who may have been targeted and were also willing to report it to the police.

Breytenbach’s appearance in the dock on Friday was brief, and the matter was postponed to 9 March so that he and his lawyer can consult over the extra details provided regarding the case.

He was arrested in December 2019 at his mother’s house near Mossel Bay.

When allegations started surfacing in Wiggett’s podcast, Breytenbach closed shop at his digital media business in Cape Town and headed for his mother’s house.

His appearance on Friday was quick.

Wearing a dark suit and black mask, he stood behind a Covid-19 screen in the dock as Magistrate Vanya Botha reminded him that he was on bail and should be in court in good time for his next appearance, given the distance he has to travel.

He has not pleaded yet.

