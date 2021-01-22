Child rapist metro cop fights for lighter sentence

A former Ekurhuleni metro police superintendent who was found guilty of rape in May 2019 is fighting for a lenient sentence.

Adam Cummings, 54, lured young girls to secluded areas along with his co-accused Tebogo Maregele, 22, and raped them.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Louw, said that Cummings’ case was yet again postponed to 19 February 2021 for a full transcript of the judgment.

Prosecutor Nonkululeko Serepo explained to the court that the postponement was necessary because defence lawyers still did not have all the transcripts they needed.

This after Cummings was found guilty of raping two girls in 2015, who were 9 and 15 years old. He was found guilty on a count of human trafficking, for luring the unsuspecting children on false pretences.

ALSO READ: Man, 43, arrested for allegedly raping five minors

Maregele was also found guilty of being an accomplice in the rape of the nine-year-old girl and on counts of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The minimum sentence in child rapes is life imprisonment but Cummings vowed to fight for a lenient sentence so the case was postponed last year to 22 January 2021.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng read the pair’s guilty verdict in May last year.

In June 2020, Serepo explained that they needed the transcripts to prepare arguments for mitigation of sentence.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.