Courts 22.1.2021 03:08 pm

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial postponed to February

Siso Naile and Citizen reporter
Tshegofatso Pule murder trial postponed to February

Friends of the late Tshegofatso Pule at the Johannesburg High Court on 19 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Pule, from Soweto, was eight months’ pregnant at the time of her gruesome death that shocked the country.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has postponed the murder trial of Muzikayise Malephane.

Malephane’s trial was set to begin on Friday morning, where he is facing a premeditated murder charge for his alleged hand in the death of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule.

On 5 June last year, the community of Durban Deep in Roodepoort was shocked by the discovery of Pule’s body, who had been stabbed and left hanging from a tree.

Pule, from Soweto, was eight months’ pregnant at the time of her gruesome death.

ALSO READ: Media was ‘invasive’ at pre-trial hearing for Tshegofatso Pule’s murder

Weeks went by without an arrest and an uproar from gender-based violence activists on 16 June shook up the police, who subsequently made an arrest.

Since appearing in court on 17 June, 31-year-old Malephane was denied bail in both the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, where his case will be heard.

Background reporting by Roodepoort Record

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tshegofatso Pule murder-accused’s trial gets underway 22.1.2021
Tshegofatso Pule: State awaits DNA evidence, cellphone records and witness statements 23.7.2020
WATCH: Magistrate in Pule murder case slams ‘disgusting’ insults from public gallery 23.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize

Business News Reserve Bank keeps repo rate at 3.5% as Kganyago warns of ‘volatile’ future

Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu

Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition