Senekal farm murder case postponed to 30 March

The two men who were arrested in connection with the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner briefly appeared at the Senekal Magistrate Court on Friday morning, where their case was postponed to 30 March 2021.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, the case was postponed to allow for further investigations.

Sekola Matlaletsa, 32, and Sekwetja Mahlamba, 43, allegedly stabbed and strangled Horner in October, during what was believed to be a stock theft incident. The 21-year-old farm manager’s body was found in an open space in Paul Roux.

According to Brigadier Motantsi Mokhele, Horner was found murdered and tied to a pole with a rope around his neck.

The two suspects were arrested after Gilly Scheepers, owner of the Bloukruin Boerdery where Horner worked, offered a R50,000 reward.

According to Brigadier Motantsi Makhele a knife was found at the scene and the victim’s Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned, with bloodstains inside.

Makhele said that the two suspects are believed to be stock thieves.

Mahlaba was previously arrested and charged in a stock theft matter. He is scheduled to appear in court for that case in February 2021.

Mahlaba had been out on bail when Horner was killed. The other suspect, Matlaetsa, has a longer rap sheet that includes a previous stock theft conviction.

