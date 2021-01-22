Tshegofatso Pule murder-accused’s trial gets underway

The murder trial of Muzikayise Malephane will begin at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Malephane is facing a premeditated murder charge for his alleged hand in the death of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule.

On 5 June last year, the community of Durban Deep in Roodepoort was shocked by the discovery of Pule’s body, who had been stabbed and left hanging from a tree.

Pule, from Soweto, was eight months’ pregnant at the time of her gruesome death.

UPDATE: Tshegofatso Pule murder trial postponed to February

Weeks went by without an arrest and an uproar from gender-based violence activists on 16 June shook up the police, who subsequently made an arrest.

Since appearing in court on 17 June, 31-year-old Malephane was denied bail in both the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, where his case will be heard.

Background reporting by Roodepoort Record

