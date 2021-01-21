Gauteng health officials arrested for fraud due in court on Thursday

Two Gauteng department of health officials who were arrested on fraud charges, are expected to appear in court on Thursday, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the province, Phindi Louw

Sibongile Sibiya, 44, and Lebowani Zimu, 36, – who were the provincial health department’s supply chain clerks – made their first appearance at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 5 November 2020 following their arrest.

This after the two officials handed themselves over to authorities last November.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Sibiya and Zimu were involved the handing over of a contract to another company instead of the awarded service provider.

“It is alleged that the accused colluded and fraudulently altered a purchasing order to deliver dressing wounds adhesives for approximately R456,000 to Jasuki Enterprise instead of the awarded service provider, Pearly Locus in October 2015,” Mulamu said.

Sibiya and Zimu were charged with fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), and granted bail of R5000 each.

Additional reporting by Reitumetse Makwea.

