Zane Killian and co-accused’s bail application for Booth attempted murder postponed

Zane Killian and four others’ bail application for the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth was postponed in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to 5 February.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the bail application was postponed pending Killian’s 2 February bail application in the Belville Regional Court in the murder of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Ntabazalila said Killian’s bail application in the Kinnear murder case may affect the bail proceedings in the Booth-related case.

Ntabazalila further said Killian’s co-accused in the Booth attempted murder case, Kim Smith, Kauther Brown, Ibrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant, have been denied bail, except for Smith who was released on bail but was later re-arrested for another matter.

Killian and his four co-accused face a charge of attempted murder for a shooting at the home of defence lawyer William Booth in April.

Killian has claimed that he had nothing to do with the attempted murder of Booth.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting by News24Wire.

