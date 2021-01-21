Courts 21.1.2021 11:17 am

Zane Killian and co-accused’s bail application for Booth attempted murder postponed

Citizen reporter
Zane Killian and co-accused’s bail application for Booth attempted murder postponed

Suspect Zane Killian leaves Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 27 October 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The NPA says Killian’s bail application in the Charl Kinnear murder case may affect the bail proceedings in the Booth matter.

Zane Killian and four others’ bail application for the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth was postponed in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to 5 February.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the bail application was postponed pending Killian’s 2 February bail application in the Belville Regional Court in the murder of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Ntabazalila said Killian’s bail application in the Kinnear murder case may affect the bail proceedings in the Booth-related case.

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane perjury case postponed, says she plans to challenge ‘frivolous’ charges

Ntabazalila further said Killian’s co-accused in the Booth attempted murder case, Kim Smith, Kauther Brown, Ibrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant, have been denied bail, except for Smith who was released on bail but was later re-arrested for  another matter.

Killian and his four co-accused face a charge of attempted murder for a shooting at the home of defence lawyer William Booth in April.

Killian has claimed that he had nothing to do with the attempted murder of Booth.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting by News24Wire.

ALSO READ: Masuku’s day in court

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol

Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men

Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover 

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition