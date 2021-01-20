Culpable homicide case of Dr Peter Beale moved to High Court in February

The culpable homicide case of Dr Peter Beale has been moved to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and the case will be called up in that court next month.

Beale briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where the matter was formally transferred to the Gauteng High Court.

In addition, a certified copy of the death certificate for Beale’s co-accused in the matter, anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, 56, was handed up to the court.

Munshi was shot dead in Johannesburg in September 2020.

Beale, 73, is accused of responsibility for the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, who died in October 2019 at Netcare’s Park Lane Clinic, shortly after he performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation for reflux.

News24 previously reported that the child’s father, Mohammadh Sayed, denied “any involvement in Munshi’s killing”.

News24 previously reported on the moments before the death of the 10-year-old child.

Not long after the nearly four-hour surgery on 11 October 2019, Munshi took Sayed to the recovery area where his disorientated son was kicking and moaning with half-opened eyes.

The father was apparently told to hold his son’s legs while Munshi unsuccessfully tried to get a tube into his chest.

But the father said it was unacceptable that a parent was asked to assist a doctor in the resuscitation of his child, News24 further reported.

Beale remains out on bail.

The case was postponed to 19 February 2021 for pre-trial proceedings in the High Court.

