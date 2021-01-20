Courts 20.1.2021 02:28 pm

JSC disavows leaked ‘shortlist’ of ConCourt candidates

Siyanda Ndlovu
The Constitutional Court. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A list of candidates who have applied for different roles at the ConCourt has been circulating on social media.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has distanced itself from the leaked list of candidates vying for different roles at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

JSC spokesperson CP Fourie said the JSC was not in any way involved in the screening committee, which is set to meet towards the end of January and decide on the final shortlist.

“The list is not ours, it is not circulated by the JSC,” said Fourie.

Fourie said the names in the list are those of people who had applied for the roles.

“Those are names of different people who have applied for various roles. The screening committee of the JSC, tasked with compiling a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed by the JSC, will have its meeting at the end of the month (January 2021) to make the final shortlist which we will then release.”

“Shortlisted candidates would be interviewed at the JSC sitting scheduled to take place from 12 April to 23 April 2021,” Fourie said.

