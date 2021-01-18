Courts 18.1.2021 09:41 pm

Ex-City of Cape Town official accused of rape rearrested for breaching bail conditions

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

The man was released following his court appearance pending an enquiry.

A former City of Cape Town senior manager accused of raping a minor was on Monday released following his arrest for breaching his bail conditions.

The 54-year-old man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on a warrant of arrest.

He was initially charged in June last year after his alleged victim reportedly told a friend that the suspect, who spent much time at the family’s Strandfontein home, had raped her over a period of three years,

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk on Monday said the accused was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on 3 January when he was seen in Strandfontein.

The man was released following his court appearance pending an enquiry, National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

“There are allegations that he breached the bail conditions by attending a funeral in Strandfontein.

“The enquiry will look at whether his bail conditions said he must not set his foot in Strandfontein or Bayview.

“This enquiry will take place on 20 January 2021 at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court where his case has been transferred,” he said.

The accused was dismissed by the City of Cape Town months after his arrest followed a disciplinary hearing relating to the criminal charges and conduct that had, or was likely to have, damaged the trust between him, the City, and the communities he served, EWN reported at the time.

His sanction was dismissal; he had lodged an appeal.

The outcome thereof could not immediately be confirmed.

