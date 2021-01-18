 
 
Aggett inquest resumes: Police officer who took down activist’s statement takes the stand

Martin Naude – who was at the time a lieutenant – on Monday told the South Gauteng High Court they had enjoyed “a very good working relationship.”

Bernadette Wicks
18 Jan 2021
02:09:40 PM
The funeral of Dr. Neil Aggett, a South African trade union leader and labour activist, who died at the hands of the South African security police. The funeral was held from the central cathederal, Johannesburg. South Africa. Image: Gallo SA Editorial

The former security branch police officer who took down struggle activist Neil Aggett’s statement after he was arrested in 1981, says his interactions with the doctor-come-trade-unionist were “cordial” and “friendly”. Martin Naude – who was at the time a lieutenant – on Monday told the South Gauteng High Court they had enjoyed “a very good working relationship.” “We never experienced any problems,” the now 71-year-old retiree said. This as the reopened inquest into Aggett’s death while he was in custody, got underway again. ALSO READ: Paul Erasmus: I was told to prove Aggett was born holding a gun to his...

