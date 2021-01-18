Aggett inquest resumes: Police officer who took down activist’s statement takes the stand

The former security branch police officer who took down struggle activist Neil Aggett’s statement after he was arrested in 1981, says his interactions with the doctor-come-trade-unionist were “cordial” and “friendly”. Martin Naude – who was at the time a lieutenant – on Monday told the South Gauteng High Court they had enjoyed “a very good working relationship.” “We never experienced any problems,” the now 71-year-old retiree said. This as the reopened inquest into Aggett’s death while he was in custody, got underway again. ALSO READ: Paul Erasmus: I was told to prove Aggett was born holding a gun to his...

This as the reopened inquest into Aggett’s death while he was in custody, got underway again.

Aggett was arrested on the morning of 27 November 1981.

More than two months later, on 5 February 1982, he was found hanging in his cell at what was then John Vorster Square (now Johannesburg Central Police Station).

The inquest into his death at the time found Aggett had committed suicide and that no-one was to blame.

It was, however, reopened last year on the back of sustained pressure from Aggett’s family who maintain he was either murdered or tortured so severely that his suicide was “induced”.

Last year, proceedings came to a grinding halt after Judge Motsamai Makume – who is presiding over the case – was admitted to hospital. They were set to resume in June but then had to be postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They eventually kicked off again on Monday, with Naude taking the stand.

At the time Aggett was arrested, Naude was based in East London.

He was sent to Johannesburg specifically to interview Aggett and his then-girlfriend, Dr. Elizabeth Floyd, who had been arrested alongside him.

Naude on Monday testified to having spent a number of days with Aggett that December before going home for two weeks to spend Christmas with his family.

When he returned sometime around 4 January 1982, Naude said Aggett appeared uncharacteristically “tattered”.

“Taking into consideration the circumstances under which he was held there, he was always neat and tidy. He had pride in himself as a person irrespective of the circumstances,” Naude said.

But Naude said he discussed it with Aggett, who blamed it on a shaving mishap.

It later emerged that Aggett was allegedly assaulted on this day.

Asked by his counsel, advocate Stephanus Coetzee, if Aggett had ever complained to Naude of any assaults or injuries, the latter answered in the negative.

“Could you see any injuries on him?” Coetzee asked.

“Nothing,” Naude responded.

The case continues.

