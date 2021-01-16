 
 
Legal battle continues after gangrenous toe leads to leg amputation

Courts 3 hours ago

Court still to determine amount to be paid by North West health MEC.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Jan 2021
04:47:54 AM
Picture: iStock

In 2017, the Northern Cape High Court ruled that the department of health would have to pay up after a Kimberley man admitted to hospital with a gangrenous toe ended up losing his leg due to medical negligence. But three years later the man died – and the question of how much the department has to fork out is still before the courts. It all started with an ingrown toenail, which Patrick Erasmus, then 71, had removed in November 2012 after it became infected. A week after the procedure, his doctor diagnosed him with gangrene and sent him to Kimberley...

