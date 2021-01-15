Courts 15.1.2021 03:57 pm

Malema firearm discharge case postponed to March

EFF leader Julius Malema at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He is accused of assaulting a police officer in 2018. Picture Neil McCartney

The case was called up in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

The firearm discharge case of EFF leader Julius Malema has been postponed.

The State will decide on a date for the trial in which Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, have been charged in connection with the discharge of what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane at the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations.

The incident was captured on camera.

ALSO READ: Malema refuses to give warning statement to Hawks in firearm discharge case

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said neither Malema nor Snyman were present in court on Friday, in terms of an agreement between the State and defence.

Malema has been charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition, and the contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

Snyman is accused of the contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

Another per-trial hearing will be held on 29 March.

