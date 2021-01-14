Courts 14.1.2021 10:40 pm

Woman gets 15 years behind bars for smuggling explosives at Beitbridge

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

She was also fined R20,000 for contravening the Immigration Act after it was found she had illegally entered into the country.

A Zimbabwean national has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for smuggling explosives into South Africa.

Mercy Rifundo, 42, was sentenced by the Musina Regional Court on Wednesday.

On 17 August 2020, Rifundo was on her way from Zimbabwe to South Africa when the taxi she was travelling in was stopped and searched by the Beitbridge border police.

Upon searching her bag, the police found 590 units of blasting cartridges to the value of R168,000 and she was subsequently arrested.

Investigation

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Rifundo’s case was handed over to them for investigation.

Maluleke added their investigation revealed she did not have the required documents to be in the country as well.

“Rifundo made several court appearances and was remanded in custody until she was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment without an option of a fine for smuggling explosives.”

Limpopo acting Hawks head Brigadier Angie Matlabe commended the investigation and prosecution teams for their efforts in getting a conviction.

“We are determined to fight all types of organised crime in our country, including transnational crimes. We will not rest until our country is freed from criminal networks,” Matlabe said.

