Sanctions too lenient on two teachers

Courts 3 hours ago

In addition to fines of an effective R10,000 each, they were removed from the roll of educators.

Bernadette Wicks
15 Jan 2021
04:43:07 AM
Parent or teacher uses a ruler to hit a child's hand for punishment. Picture: iStock

The Centre for Child Law (CCL) is taking the South African Council of Educators (Sace) to court in a bid to secure harsher sanctions for two primary school teachers who pleaded guilty to using corporal punishment in the classroom. At the heart of the case are incidents that took place at two different schools, one in Gauteng and the other in Limpopo. In the first, a boy, seven, had to be hospitalised after he was hit on the head with a PVC pipe by his teacher in 2015; in the second, a girl, 10, was left bleeding from her ears...

