Thandeka Mdeliswa’s alleged killer expected back in court in February

Siyabonga Mbatha, the man accused of murdering iKani actress Thandeka Mdeliswa, is set to appear in the Evander Magistrate’s Court again on 8 February.

He is charged with the murder of well known actor Thandeka Mdeliswa, 34.

She was shot in the neck in Evander in September and was rushed to Evander Hospital where she was stabilised then airlifted to Witbank Hospital.

The critically injured Mdeliswa was then transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where she died on 5 September.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by her family at the beginning of September, saying her murder was an act of gender-based violence.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our dearest daughter. She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga on Thursday, 3 September 2020. She was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised then airlifted to Witbank, after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria), as her condition was critical but stable. She passed on in the morning of the 5th September 2020 (Saturday).”

READ MORE: Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa’s murder case back in court this week

The family further confirmed that the circumstances surrounding her death were still under investigation by police in Evander.

“The brutality which was inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt. This is another incident of violence against women (gender-based violence) which our country has to fight against. We believe justice will be served.”

She was laid to rest in an intimate funeral the weekend after her passing.

Although only one man has been charged for the murder, three suspects were initially arrested for unlawful possession of the firearm believed to have been used in the murder.

Charges against the other two were withdrawn because they could not be linked to the murder.

Additional reporting by Ridge Times

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.