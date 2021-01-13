 
 
EFF says Zuma must pay up twice for wasting courts’ time

Courts

Both the EFF and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution want the Concourt dismiss Zuma’s latest attempt at dodging a cost order against him, and say the apex court should slap him with a cost order of its own.

Bernadette Wicks
13 Jan 2021
05:52:45 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma before his application to have State Capture Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself on 17 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former president Jacob Zuma’s latest bid to slither out of the personal costs order the North Gauteng High Court slapped him with over his failed review of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, could end up backfiring if the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) get their way. Zuma has now taken his fight to the Constitutional Court, where he’s launched yet another application for leave to appeal. The High Court refused him as much in 2018, as did the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last year. Zuma says they got it wrong and he was “acting as the...

