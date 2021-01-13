Courts 13.1.2021 06:55 am

Former top cop, three others back in court as Marikana murder trial resumes

Citizen reporter
Former top cop, three others back in court as Marikana murder trial resumes

Former North West police deputy commissioner Maj-Gen William Mpembe, Gideon van Zyl, Dingaan Madoda and Oupa Pule at their first court appearance in Rustenburg for incidents relating to Marikana massacre of August 2012. The four are on trial at the North West High Court for lying about the death of a mineworker Modisaotsile van Wyk Sagalala. Photo: ANA

The four are facing charges of defeating and obstructing the ends of justice.

The trial of former North West deputy police commissioner, General Mzondase Mpembe, and three other senior police officers will continue in the North West High Court on Wednesday, 13 January.

In a statement on Tuesday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the state and the defense team are expected to make closing arguments before the matter goes for judgement.

The four are facing charges of defeating and obstructing the ends of justice.

They allegedly concealed information on circumstances surrounding the death of Modisaotsile Sagalala, who died in a police canter when striking miners participated in a wage strike on 16 August 2012.

ALSO READ: Video depicting bodies of two cops and three miners played in court

“It is alleged they were shot by police following confrontation. It is also alleged that Sagalala, who had a gunshot wound on the chest and handcuffs at the back, died in a police canter following his arrest with other miners.

“His lifeless body was subsequently discovered at the temporary detention center that was set by the police in the Lonmin mines premises, referred to as the Hub, when miners were offloaded to be processed,” Mamothame said.

Mamothame further said that police allegedly passed off Sagalala’s body as if he had died in hospital although the body was reportedly to have been certified dead by paramedics at the hub.

“General Mzondase Mpembe and three other senior police officers failed to report this matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and they misrepresented facts at the Farlam Commission which was set to establish truths surrounding the deaths of miners during the strike,” he added.

READ NEXT: Bodies found three days before Marikana massacre, court hears

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump

Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert

General 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition