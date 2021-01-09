Northern Cape lawyer and alleged accomplice in court on drug charges

A Northern Cape lawyer and her alleged accomplice have appeared in the Keimoes Magistrate’s Court on possession of drugs charges.

Sue-Ann Marlise Koopman, 32, a lawyer, and Richard John Clarke, 35, appeared briefly in court on Friday on possession of drugs charges.

They were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team working together with the K9 Unit and border police in Keimoes, said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Drunk’ cop passed out on the side of the road

“The joint team conducted a search and seizure disruptive operation at the suspects’ house on Friday,” she said.

Mnisi said police found tablets worth R1 550 and dagga worth R2 650 at the house. The drugs were confiscated.

They were granted R300 bail each and the case was postponed to 2 March.

ALSO READ: R10m worth of liquor seized, suspects attempt to bribe cops with R40k

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.