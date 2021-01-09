 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Busi turns to ConCourt

Courts 1 hour ago

Takes swipe at Judge Vincent Saldanha for his handling of proceedings.

Bernadette Wicks
09 Jan 2021
04:55:28 AM
PREMIUM!
Busi turns to ConCourt

Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing at Public Protector House on 12 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched a salvo in the direction of the Western Cape High Court, accusing it of having “prejudged” her case to interdict National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise from forging ahead with potential impeachment proceedings against her. The court threw the case out last year and has also since refused the public protector leave to appeal. But she’s not going down without a fight and has now launched another application for leave to appeal in the Constitutional Court. In the papers, which were filed last month, Mkhwebane claimed to have been the victim of a biased bench....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.