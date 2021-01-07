 
 
Hospital bed savings under Covid-19 booze ban ‘neglibile’, says SAB

Courts 22 seconds ago

In court papers challenging the current ban on liquor sales, SAB argues that while the ban may notionally save a few hospital beds, it costs the state billions in excise duty, VAT and income tax.

Bernadette Wicks
07 Jan 2021
05:00:51 PM
A customer's vehicle is packed with alcohol at the Makro Liquor Store in Roodepoort, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of alcohol and cigarettes again as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

While scientists and health professionals have hailed the most recent ban on liquor sales as a shot in the arm for overwhelmed hospitals, South African Breweries (SAB) says the number of beds being freed up is “negligible”. The brewing giant – along with a tavern owner, an SAB truck owner-driver and an attorney – this week turned to the Western Cape High Court in a desperate bid to have the ban lifted. They want the regulations under which the ban was effected late last month, declared unlawful and of no force and effect. In the papers – which list President...

Loading Posts...
