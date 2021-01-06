Batsa ready for round two in fight against Dlamini-Zuma’s smoke ban

PREMIUM!
Batsa ready for round two in fight against Dlamini-Zuma’s smoke banCourts 56 seconds ago
Batsa has filed filed a notice of intention to oppose the Cogta minister’s application to appeal the court’s finding that the ban on tobacco sales was unconstitutional, and they’re asking the state to be held liable for costs should they lose again.
