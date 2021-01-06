 
 
Batsa ready for round two in fight against Dlamini-Zuma’s smoke ban

Courts 56 seconds ago

Batsa has filed filed a notice of intention to oppose the Cogta minister’s application to appeal the court’s finding that the ban on tobacco sales was unconstitutional, and they’re asking the state to be held liable for costs should they lose again.

Bernadette Wicks
06 Jan 2021
06:23:01 PM
British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) is gearing up for another round in the ring with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Last month, the Western Cape High Court upheld Batsa’s challenge to the controversial tobacco sales ban that was put in place during the early stages of lockdown, and declared it to have been unconstitutional and invalid. But Dlamini-Zuma has since launched an application for leave to appeal, which Batsa is now opposing. The tobacco giant filed a notice of intention to oppose the minister’s application on Wednesday, and were it to prove unsuccessful, it also...

