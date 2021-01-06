 
 
Military vet refuses to lay down arms in ranking battle

Bheki Simelane calls magistrate Khoele ‘a corrupt idiot’ as he continues his legal wrangle against what he deems an unfair demotion.

Bernadette Wicks
06 Jan 2021
04:43:10 PM
Labour Court. Picture: George Herald

A military veteran’s decades-long battle to reclaim the rank he once enjoyed, was dealt another blow last month when the Equality Court threw out his case. But 74-year-old Bheki Simelane isn’t giving up just yet, and has launched an application for leave to appeal the court’s decision, accusing the presiding magistrate of bias. During apartheid, Bheki Simelane – father to the former National Prosecuting Authority head Menzi Simelane – served as a lieutenant-general in both the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and Umkhonto weSizwe. But after he was absorbed into the then newly formed South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in...

